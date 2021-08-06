Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 06 August 2021 – Ringtone Apoko lives a flamboyant lifestyle that has been giving Netizens sleepless nights as they try to unravel the source of his immense wealth.

The self-declared chairman of gospel music owns a fleet of guzzlers and lives in the leafy suburbs of Runda, even as his fellow musicians struggle to make ends meets.

He also walks around with wads of cash that he dishes out to his fans as he runs errands in the city.

Although Ringtone claims his flamboyant lifestyle is funded by his music career, blogger Robert Alai has revealed that he is involved in an international car theft syndicate that targets high-end vehicles.

Alai, through his Twitter page, claimed that Ringtone’s posh Mercedes Benz S400 that was involved in a minor accident about a week ago was stolen from a foreign country.

He reportedly works in cahoots with corrupt customs officials and rogue police officers.

“This vehicle like other vehicles the criminal uses, is not more than 2 months old in Kenya. Stolen from a third country, taken to a second country and now being driven around like a normal import.

“This crime is enabled by a web of corrupt customs and security officers,” Alai tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.