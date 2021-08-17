Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has also abandoned Deputy President William Ruto after he ruled out the possibility of his UDA party forming a coalition with any other party.

Speaking on Tuesday, Isaac vowed never to fold his Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party to join UDA as DP Ruto wants.

According to the CCM leader, his party shares in the ‘hustler’ ideology being advanced by the DP and sees no need of winding it up or merging it with any other party as proposed by Ruto and his allies.

He noted that the era of the electorate deciding along party lines is long gone and what matters today is one’s agenda for the people.

“Whoever is agitating for the folding of political parties is wrong…we are not going back to the single-party era. What we are only encouraging is a collaboration among parties.”

“The tendency of voting on the common ‘suit pattern’ is not applicable anymore…in fact, those trying to go that way will terribly fail in the coming election because people have moved away from that, people look at an individual and not the party,” he said.

Isaac blamed the ongoing wars within Jubilee on the dissolution and merger of the United Republican Party (URP) and The National Alliance (TNA), saying Jubilee will not be having wrangles today had TNA and URP not folded.

He vowed never to make the same mistake they made with URP by folding his CCM to join UDA.

This comes after Ruto’s Mt. Kenya allies, among them Moses Kuria, Martha Karua, and Mwangi Kiunjuri rejected the DP’s selfish idea to fold their small parties to join UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST