Friday, August 27, 2021 – Fresh details on why police constable Bernard Siva went berserk and killed his girlfriend, Mary Nyambura, have emerged.

The jilted cop, who was attached to Njoro police station, stormed a nearby hospital where his girlfriend was receiving treatment and shot her 15 times.

Mary had gone to the hospital to seek treatment after Sivo assaulted her and broke her leg.

According to Sivo’s colleagues, he had taken a loan of Ksh 1.2 Million from a bank to impress Nyambura.

He used all the borrowed money to open for her two businesses.

The rogue cop, who was married with two kids, used Ksh 700,000 to set up a Wines and Spirits shop for Nyambura in Njoro town.

He used the remaining Ksh 500,000 to open for her an Mpesa business in the same town.

He had registered the two businesses under Nyambura’s name since he was married and didn’t want his wife to discover their affair.

When Nyambura dumped him for another man, he went mad and shot her 15 times.

He then committed suicide after returning to his workstation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.