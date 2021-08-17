Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Reference Number: RO110821

Employment Type: Full time

Category: Bioscience

Job Grade: 7.01

Country: Kenya

Location: Kilifi

JOB PURPOSE:

Operate and oversee the programme’s Next Gen Sequencing Facility.

Manage and maintain the malaria qPCR service

Coordinate a Sanger sequencing service with 3rd party providers

Manage and maintain the molecular biology laboratory section

Description:

REPORTS TO:

Head of Biosciences

DIRECTLY SUPERVISES:

Assistant Research Officers.

Interns, students.

INDIRECTLY SUPERVISES:

None

BUDGET AND RESOURCE RESPONSIBILITY:

Manage all stocks of consumables and reagents for 1,2 & 3 above and maintenance of equipment for 4 above.

Provide timely budget reports and invoicing for services provided.

Responsibilities

Coordination, operation and maintenance of the Next Generation Sequencing facility and Malaria qPCR service.

Maintain a robust stock control and grant billing system to ensure stock-outs are minimised and budgets remain balanced.

Ensure all equipment are fully maintained and operational.

Work closely with senior scientists to develop sequencing assays.

Develop and maintain SOPs and other controlled documentation.

Maintain clear and accurate records and results.

Coordinate a Sanger sequencing service with 3rd party providers, including sample shipment and payments.

Provide a clean and safe working environment for laboratory staff.

Monitor and maintain relevant GCLP procedures and standards in order to deliver a quality service at all times.

Qualifications

A laboratory based MSc in a relevant subject, e.g. Biomedical Sciences, Biochemistry, Molecular biology, evolution, genetics.

At least 3 years of research experience in a Medical Research Laboratory.

Knowledge of GCLPs, QMS and other relevant best practices and standards.

Knowledge and experience of implementing, operating and maintaining Quality Assurance & Quality Control systems including; Internal Quality Control and External Quality Assurance (EQA) Schemes

Computer literacy with proficiency in Microsoft applications and Bioinformatics software.

DESIRABLE:

Significant hands-on experience in Next Generation Sequencing, particularly utilising the Illumina MiSeq platform.

Significant experience in performing quantitative PCR assays.

Strong budgeting and stock management skills.

Experience in troubleshooting molecular assays and equipment and working with Service Providers, when required, to provide rapid solutions that ensure minimum downtime.

COMPETENCIES:

Demonstrate high levels of integrity and confidentiality

Excellent interpersonal, written, presentation and communication skills

Good analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills;

Teamwork and ability to work with diverse teams

Strong Flexibility, adaptability, multi-tasking and attention to detail

Strong team coordination and Supervisory skills.

How to Apply

To apply for this post you must be a registered user. Log into your account then go to Vacancies, view the post and click on the button: “Apply for this job”.

All applicants are required to state their current/last salary.

Candidates must supply an email and telephone contact that will be used when offering interviews. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce ORIGINALS of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, original transcripts and testimonials, detailed curriculum vitae and valid clearance certificate (certificate of good conduct) during the interviews.

The application closing date is 25 August, 2021.

KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme (KWTRP) is an equal opportunity employer. Direct or indirect canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. KWTRP does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees).