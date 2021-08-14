Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB PURPOSE:
- Operate and oversee the programme’s Next Gen Sequencing Facility.
- Manage and maintain the malaria qPCR service
- Coordinate a Sanger sequencing service with 3rd party providers
- Manage and maintain the molecular biology laboratory section
Description:
REPORTS TO:
- Head of Biosciences
DIRECTLY SUPERVISES:
- Assistant Research Officers.
- Interns, students.
INDIRECTLY SUPERVISES:
- None
BUDGET AND RESOURCE RESPONSIBILITY:
- Manage all stocks of consumables and reagents for 1,2 & 3 above and maintenance of equipment for 4 above.
- Provide timely budget reports and invoicing for services provided.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Coordination, operation and maintenance of the Next Generation Sequencing facility and Malaria qPCR service.
- Maintain a robust stock control and grant billing system to ensure stock-outs are minimised and budgets remain balanced.
- Ensure all equipment are fully maintained and operational.
- Work closely with senior scientists to develop sequencing assays.
- Develop and maintain SOPs and other controlled documentation.
- Maintain clear and accurate records and results.
- Coordinate a Sanger sequencing service with 3rd party providers, including sample shipment and payments.
- Provide a clean and safe working environment for laboratory staff.
- Monitor and maintain relevant GCLP procedures and standards in order to deliver a quality service at all times.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- A laboratory based MSc in a relevant subject, e.g. Biomedical Sciences, Biochemistry, Molecular biology, evolution, genetics.
- At least 3 years of research experience in a Medical Research Laboratory.
- Knowledge of GCLPs, QMS and other relevant best practices and standards.
- Knowledge and experience of implementing, operating and maintaining Quality Assurance & Quality Control systems including; Internal Quality Control and External Quality Assurance (EQA) Schemes
- Computer literacy with proficiency in Microsoft applications and Bioinformatics software.
DESIRABLE:
- Significant hands-on experience in Next Generation Sequencing, particularly utilising the Illumina MiSeq platform.
- Significant experience in performing quantitative PCR assays.
- Strong budgeting and stock management skills.
- Experience in troubleshooting molecular assays and equipment and working with Service Providers, when required, to provide rapid solutions that ensure minimum downtime.
COMPETENCIES:
- Demonstrate high levels of integrity and confidentiality
- Excellent interpersonal, written, presentation and communication skills
- Good analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills;
- Teamwork and ability to work with diverse teams
- Strong Flexibility, adaptability, multi-tasking and attention to detail
- Strong team coordination and Supervisory skills.
How To Apply
