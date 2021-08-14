Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB PURPOSE: 

  • Operate and oversee the programme’s Next Gen Sequencing Facility.
  • Manage and maintain the malaria qPCR service
  • Coordinate a Sanger sequencing service with 3rd party providers
  • Manage and maintain the molecular biology laboratory section

Description: 

REPORTS TO:

  • Head of Biosciences

DIRECTLY SUPERVISES:

  • Assistant Research Officers.
  • Interns, students.

INDIRECTLY SUPERVISES:

  • None

BUDGET AND RESOURCE RESPONSIBILITY:

  • Manage all stocks of consumables and reagents for 1,2 & 3 above and maintenance of equipment for 4 above.
  • Provide timely budget reports and invoicing for services provided.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Coordination, operation and maintenance of the Next Generation Sequencing facility and Malaria qPCR service.
  • Maintain a robust stock control and grant billing system to ensure stock-outs are minimised and budgets remain balanced.
  • Ensure all equipment are fully maintained and operational.
  • Work closely with senior scientists to develop sequencing assays.
  • Develop and maintain SOPs and other controlled documentation.
  • Maintain clear and accurate records and results.
  • Coordinate a Sanger sequencing service with 3rd party providers, including sample shipment and payments.
  • Provide a clean and safe working environment for laboratory staff.
  • Monitor and maintain relevant GCLP procedures and standards in order to deliver a quality service at all times.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • A laboratory based MSc in a relevant subject, e.g. Biomedical Sciences, Biochemistry, Molecular biology, evolution, genetics.
  • At least 3 years of research experience in a Medical Research Laboratory.
  • Knowledge of GCLPs, QMS and other relevant best practices and standards.
  • Knowledge and experience of implementing, operating and maintaining Quality Assurance & Quality Control systems including; Internal Quality Control and External Quality Assurance (EQA) Schemes
  • Computer literacy with proficiency in Microsoft applications and Bioinformatics software.

DESIRABLE:

  • Significant hands-on experience in Next Generation Sequencing, particularly utilising the Illumina MiSeq platform.
  • Significant experience in performing quantitative PCR assays.
  • Strong budgeting and stock management skills.
  • Experience in troubleshooting molecular assays and equipment and working with Service Providers, when required, to provide rapid solutions that ensure minimum downtime.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Demonstrate high levels of integrity and confidentiality  
  • Excellent interpersonal, written, presentation and communication skills  
  • Good analytical, problem solving and critical thinking skills;  
  • Teamwork and ability to work with diverse teams  
  • Strong Flexibility, adaptability, multi-tasking and attention to detail  
  • Strong team coordination and Supervisory skills. 

