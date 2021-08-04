Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 15, 2021

1. OVERVIEW

Horn Africa Consultants Firm (HACOF) supports clients ranging from governments and non-governmental organizations across the Horn of Africa region to operate more effectively. HACOF helps using proven strategies; methodologies and road maps thus provide relevant, insightful and cost-effective research, organizational development, democracy, governance & peace building, and Media Monitoring & Analysis portfolios. For more info on the firm, please visit our website https://hacof.com

2. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR

We are seeking to recruit a result-oriented professional to support both quantitative and qualitative studies. This is a key role in ensuring the quality of research outputs and bids with the view of securing our competitive advantage and improving performance.

The Research Officer will be responsible for writing high quality reports, bid proposals and control the quality of data collected during field works. The position will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Key Requirements

· Post-graduate degree in social sciences, statistics, economics, agronomy or equivalent qualifications or evidence of equivalent experience.

· Experience in empirical research, data analysis, and in writing evidence-based reports with practical recommendations.

· Demonstrable knowledge and experience in resource mobilization, business outsourcing, soliciting and defending proposals.

· Excellent oral presentation, communication and networking skills, and interpersonal ability.

· Excellent skills in managing and delivering a range of research projects quality control and solid outputs.

· Excellent organizational and planning skills, that ensure work is effectively prioritized to meet deadlines.

· Ability to develop and utilize appropriate methods and tools to support high-quality research.

· Practical and theoretical understanding of certain portfolio areas such as governance, media peacebuilding, etc.

· Ability to work under own initiative with a proactive approach to problem-solving.

· Proven skills in report writing for and presentation of high-quality research findings, including experience in developing conclusions and policy & practice recommendations from research evidence.

· Ability to use quantitative and/or qualitative data analysis software packages

(for example, R, STATA, SPSS, Nvivo, etc.).

· Knowledge of Kenya and Somalia contexts is a requirement.

· Knowledge of the Somali/Kiswahili languages is an added advantage.

3. JOB DESCRIPTION

The position may require occasional travel and overnights to certain field locations. The key tasks will include but are not limited to:

· Compile, analyze, and report data for evaluations (baseline, midline, or end-line), Third Party Monitoring, satisfaction surveys, assessments, and other reports.

· Conduct internal audits and data quality control measures as well as ensure field data is of high quality and meets the clients’ standards.

· Support the Senior Research Manager in the development and utilization of appropriate research methodologies and methods, evaluation strategies, and research tools including innovative technology tailored methods.

· Deploy primary research tools (questionnaires design –sampling- interviews –focus groups) and conduct qualitative and quantitative analysis in relevance to the assigned studies.

· Train and manage field teams as well as supervise overall data collection.

· Lead report writing, presentation to relevant clients on research findings and outcomes.

· Working with the Business Development Unit and Director of Strategy/Business Development, to contribute to the production of concept notes, expression of interest, and bid proposals.

· Lead the preparation of competitive bid proposals and expressions of interest.

How to Apply

To apply for this post please send a CV, cover letter, writing sample (original, unedited work), and two references to HACOF HR at info@hacof.com with the subject line ‘Research Officer Nairobi – ‘’your name’’. Initial closing date: 15th August 2021. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. HACOF is an equal opportunity employer.