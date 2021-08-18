Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, results oriented and committed to continual improvement. The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice.

REPORTING ACCOUNTANT REF: TNH/HRD/RA/08/21

Reporting to Management Accountant, the successful candidate will be responsible for this role for ensuring the timely and accurate preparation of periodic financial information and annual budgets for use by Management and the Board of Management in line with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Responsibilities

Prepare monthly and quarterly management accounts and other management reports required from time to time for decision-making.

Prepare divisional reports, record variances for deviation from performance, reasons, and record corrective management

Prepare budgets on an annual basis, Prepare divisional and corporate forecasts on a periodic

Prepare weekly flash reports for management meetings including income and expenditure, operational statistics as well as cash

Liaise with Senior Accountants in reviewing accounting and management reporting systems to ensure accuracy, completeness, and

Support audit exercises by providing required information to both internal and external Cure and close any relevant audit issues arising.

Enhance the quality of reporting: Analysis reports such as Revenue Vs Costs per income line, trend analysis, insights, OPC management to be captured.

Ensure General Ledger reconciliations are performed Perform HMIS to ERP reconciliations monthly.

Any other responsibility assigned to the jobholder by the supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance or other business-related fields from a recognized

Must be a qualified accountant with relevant professional qualifications such as Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) or

Minimum of 3 years’ management accounting

CORE COMPETENCIES

Excellent understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Excellent grasp of Financial and Management Accounting; Taxation and relevant

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, the financial markets, banking and the analysis and reporting of financial

Preparation of Financial

Knowledge of regulatory requirements and regulations related to the health care

Sound knowledge of macroeconomic and microeconomic

Working knowledge of financial information management systems

Communication skills including presentation and facilitation skills

Analytical skills

Integrity

Ability to work under minimal

Problem solving skills.

Communication and Presentation

Ability to work under pressure

Accountability

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials, and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 24th August 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.

Director Human Resources & Operations The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org