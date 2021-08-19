Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has asked Kenyans across the political divide to unite behind the ‘hustler movement’ and send ‘dynasties’ home in 2022.

The ‘hustler movement’ is an outfit associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

On the other hand, ‘dynasties’ represent a cabal of politicians who have been at the fulcrum of power since independence.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, are descendants of families that have been controlling Kenyans like marionettes.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ahmednasir asked Kenyans that since dynasties are uniting ahead of the 2022 poll, then the sons and daughters of hustlers should unite and engage them in a mighty showdown during the high-stakes presidential election.

“If this proposal by H.E UHURU to bring the ELITE POLITICAL FAMILIES (Kenyatta’s, Odingas, Mois, Mudavadis, etc) together becomes a reality then the HUSTLERS and the PETIT HUSTLERS must come together, have a showdown with them and settle the unanswered question of 1963:Who owns Kenya?,” Ahmednasir wrote on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST