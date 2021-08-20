Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
VACANCIES AUGUST 2021
Caritas Microfinance Bank is the fastest growing Microfinance Bank in Kenya whose vision is ‘The Household Financial Services Provider that adds value to All.” As part of our expansion strategy, we are seeking competent and qualified staff to fill the following positions.
SENIOR RELATIONSHIP OFFICER -MICRO BUSINESS ENTERPRISES
JOB PURPOSE
The Incumbent will report to the Head of Retail Banking and will be responsible for:
- Driving customer recruitment for micro business
- Leading in developing suitable products and services for micro in liaison with the branches, HOD Retail Banking and the Product Development
- Delivery of exceptional performance through the micro business
- Proactive leading and directing the relationship teams accountable for the portfolio of micro business
- Taking initiative in terms of business development activities and ensuring that quality business is retained, and high service standards are delivered by the
- Demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the market and the competitor to inform market penetration, growth, and
- Making quick business decisions that balance risk, profitability and most importantly responsiveness to customer
- Reviewing performance of assigned Relationship Officers and/or Branch Managers against micro business budgets for all assigned KPI
- Continually monitoring and following up with respective micro business Relationship Officers and/or Branch Managers to ensure that the set Micro business targets are being achieved, and gaps adequately
- Conducting regular customer visits to enhance relationship development and customer maintenance, as well as growth of the business
- Monitoring and following up with micro business Relationship Managers/Officers and/or Branch Managers to ensure balanced growth of the micro business
- Monitoring quality of the loan book advances by reviewing arrears, account excesses and irregular accounts, among
- Monitoring performance against set
- Conducting customer engagement initiatives like financial literacy, coaching and
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in a business related
- Professional qualifications such as CPA or Credit
- Thorough knowledge of MSME banking product and
- 3-4 years banking
- Excellent communication
- Resilient, Confident and self-motivated.
How To Apply
Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs (with the position title on the subject line) to: recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke
Closing date for application is on or before 25th August 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
For more information please visit: http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke
