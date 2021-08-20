Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCIES AUGUST 2021

Caritas Microfinance Bank is the fastest growing Microfinance Bank in Kenya whose vision is ‘The Household Financial Services Provider that adds value to All.” As part of our expansion strategy, we are seeking competent and qualified staff to fill the following positions.

SENIOR RELATIONSHIP OFFICER -MICRO BUSINESS ENTERPRISES

JOB PURPOSE

The Incumbent will report to the Head of Retail Banking and will be responsible for:

Driving customer recruitment for micro business

Leading in developing suitable products and services for micro in liaison with the branches, HOD Retail Banking and the Product Development

Delivery of exceptional performance through the micro business

Proactive leading and directing the relationship teams accountable for the portfolio of micro business

Taking initiative in terms of business development activities and ensuring that quality business is retained, and high service standards are delivered by the

Demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the market and the competitor to inform market penetration, growth, and

Making quick business decisions that balance risk, profitability and most importantly responsiveness to customer

Reviewing performance of assigned Relationship Officers and/or Branch Managers against micro business budgets for all assigned KPI

Continually monitoring and following up with respective micro business Relationship Officers and/or Branch Managers to ensure that the set Micro business targets are being achieved, and gaps adequately

Conducting regular customer visits to enhance relationship development and customer maintenance, as well as growth of the business

Monitoring and following up with micro business Relationship Managers/Officers and/or Branch Managers to ensure balanced growth of the micro business

Monitoring quality of the loan book advances by reviewing arrears, account excesses and irregular accounts, among

Monitoring performance against set

Conducting customer engagement initiatives like financial literacy, coaching and

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in a business related

Professional qualifications such as CPA or Credit

Thorough knowledge of MSME banking product and

3-4 years banking

Excellent communication

Resilient, Confident and self-motivated.

How To Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send their application letters and detailed CVs (with the position title on the subject line) to: recruitment@caritas-mfb.co.ke

Closing date for application is on or before 25th August 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more information please visit: http://www.caritas-mfb.co.ke