BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading micro finance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following vacant position.
 

Position: Registry Assistant 

Location: Head Office in Embu
 

Overall Purpose of the Job: 

Assist in Processing and handling documents, retrieval, archiving and record management systems
 

Responsibilities

  • Classify and label documents and file accordingly
  • Ensure the document management system is up-to-date
  • Respond to record requests by retrieving requested files
  • Maintain accurate records of document orders and movements
  • Remove or archive repeated documents or irrelevant/out-dated information
  • Timely response to queries in person, by e-mail, by post, or by phone
  • Maintain a high level of confidentiality and Integrity
  • Ensure that the record on-site and off-site storage areas are well organised.
  • Able to work as part of a team
  • Be involved the disposal of documents as per the disposal policy

Key Performance Indicators

  • Ensure an up to date file tracker showing files retrieved and returned
  • Ensure an up to date dispatch book for all outgoing correspondence
  • Ensure correct filing of records
  • Ensure an up to date list of files created, archived and closed
  • Accurate inventory of file records
  • Timely execution of duties assigned

Competencies

  • Passion and commitment to quality service performance
  • Excellent organizational, planning skills
  • Computer literacy and good decision making
  • Good interpersonal skills and communication skills.
  • Strong Attention to Detail
  • Good time Management skills and high level of Integrity

Qualifications

  • Minimum 1 year experience in a busy registry environment
  • Diploma in Registry management, record management, library and information science, archive management or its equivalent.
  • KCSE have attained a minimum of C plain
  • Be at least 25 years of age
  • Experience in a financial institution will be an added advantage
  • Hold a valid certificate of good conduct

How to Submit Your Application

Option 1 (preferred)

  1. Register and create an account by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com .
  2. Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section,  Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
  3. Once you have filled all the required sections, proceed to apply for the vacant position

Option 2

  1. Send an application to recruitment@bimaskenya.com with the position as the email subject
  2. Send your applications with copies of updated CVs and include at least three professional referees with their phone and email contacts. Also include
    • Availability
    • Current and expected salary

Addressed to the;

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 2299 – 60100

Embu-Kenya

 On or before the 31st of August 2021

POINTS TO NOTE

  • Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
  • BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer

