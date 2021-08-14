Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading micro finance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following vacant position.



Position: Registry Assistant

Location: Head Office in Embu



Overall Purpose of the Job:

Assist in Processing and handling documents, retrieval, archiving and record management systems



Responsibilities

Classify and label documents and file accordingly

Ensure the document management system is up-to-date

Respond to record requests by retrieving requested files

Maintain accurate records of document orders and movements

Remove or archive repeated documents or irrelevant/out-dated information

Timely response to queries in person, by e-mail, by post, or by phone

Maintain a high level of confidentiality and Integrity

Ensure that the record on-site and off-site storage areas are well organised.

Able to work as part of a team

Be involved the disposal of documents as per the disposal policy

Key Performance Indicators

Ensure an up to date file tracker showing files retrieved and returned

Ensure an up to date dispatch book for all outgoing correspondence

Ensure correct filing of records

Ensure an up to date list of files created, archived and closed

Accurate inventory of file records

Timely execution of duties assigned

Competencies

Passion and commitment to quality service performance

Excellent organizational, planning skills

Computer literacy and good decision making

Good interpersonal skills and communication skills.

Strong Attention to Detail

Good time Management skills and high level of Integrity

Qualifications

Minimum 1 year experience in a busy registry environment

Diploma in Registry management, record management, library and information science, archive management or its equivalent.

KCSE have attained a minimum of C plain

Be at least 25 years of age

Experience in a financial institution will be an added advantage

Hold a valid certificate of good conduct

How to Submit Your Application

Option 1 (preferred)

Register and create an account by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com . Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section ) Once you have filled all the required sections, proceed to apply for the vacant position

Option 2

Send an application to recruitment@bimaskenya.com with the position as the email subject Send your applications with copies of updated CVs and include at least three professional referees with their phone and email contacts. Also include Availability

Current and expected salary

Addressed to the;

The HR and Administration Manager

BIMAS Kenya Limited

P.O. Box 2299 – 60100

Embu-Kenya

On or before the 31st of August 2021

POINTS TO NOTE

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer