BIMAS Kenya Limited, a leading micro finance institution in the country seeks to recruit capable and result oriented individuals to fill the following vacant position.
Position: Registry Assistant
Location: Head Office in Embu
Overall Purpose of the Job:
Assist in Processing and handling documents, retrieval, archiving and record management systems
Responsibilities
- Classify and label documents and file accordingly
- Ensure the document management system is up-to-date
- Respond to record requests by retrieving requested files
- Maintain accurate records of document orders and movements
- Remove or archive repeated documents or irrelevant/out-dated information
- Timely response to queries in person, by e-mail, by post, or by phone
- Maintain a high level of confidentiality and Integrity
- Ensure that the record on-site and off-site storage areas are well organised.
- Able to work as part of a team
- Be involved the disposal of documents as per the disposal policy
Key Performance Indicators
- Ensure an up to date file tracker showing files retrieved and returned
- Ensure an up to date dispatch book for all outgoing correspondence
- Ensure correct filing of records
- Ensure an up to date list of files created, archived and closed
- Accurate inventory of file records
- Timely execution of duties assigned
Competencies
- Passion and commitment to quality service performance
- Excellent organizational, planning skills
- Computer literacy and good decision making
- Good interpersonal skills and communication skills.
- Strong Attention to Detail
- Good time Management skills and high level of Integrity
Qualifications
- Minimum 1 year experience in a busy registry environment
- Diploma in Registry management, record management, library and information science, archive management or its equivalent.
- KCSE have attained a minimum of C plain
- Be at least 25 years of age
- Experience in a financial institution will be an added advantage
- Hold a valid certificate of good conduct
How to Submit Your Application
Option 1 (preferred)
- Register and create an account by clicking on this link http://www.erecruitment.bimaskenya.com .
- Complete your profile by filling in your details in all the relevant sections as required (Profile Section, Academic Section, Work Experience Section and Cover Letter Section )
- Once you have filled all the required sections, proceed to apply for the vacant position
Option 2
- Send an application to recruitment@bimaskenya.com with the position as the email subject
- Send your applications with copies of updated CVs and include at least three professional referees with their phone and email contacts. Also include
- Availability
- Current and expected salary
Addressed to the;
The HR and Administration Manager
BIMAS Kenya Limited
P.O. Box 2299 – 60100
Embu-Kenya
On or before the 31st of August 2021
POINTS TO NOTE
- Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
- BIMAS Kenya Limited is an equal opportunity employer
