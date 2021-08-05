Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: RECEPTIONIST
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: HOSPITALITY
JOB LOCATIONS: SOUTH C AND KAREN
Summary
Our client a new Restaurant and a Bakery with Branches in South C and Karen wishes to fill in various positions as below:
Receptionist- 30K Gross Per month
Responsibilities
Greet and welcome customers with a positive, helpful attitude; Assisting customers in finding their way around the restaurant; Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary; Performing ad-hoc administrative duties; Provide excellent customer service to the customers.
Key Competencies
- Diploma/Certificate in the relevant field
- 3 plus years of relevant working experience in a busy restaurant
- Excellent communication and teamwork
- Proactive and Confident
- Mature and very presentable
- Passionate about your work
- A very high level of professionalism, integrity, attention to details
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
- State the job you are applying for in the subject line of your application
- Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
