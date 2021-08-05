Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: RECEPTIONIST

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: HOSPITALITY

JOB LOCATIONS: SOUTH C AND KAREN

Summary

Our client a new Restaurant and a Bakery with Branches in South C and Karen wishes to fill in various positions as below:

Receptionist- 30K Gross Per month

Responsibilities

Greet and welcome customers with a positive, helpful attitude; Assisting customers in finding their way around the restaurant; Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary; Performing ad-hoc administrative duties; Provide excellent customer service to the customers.

Key Competencies

  • Diploma/Certificate in the relevant field
  • 3 plus years of relevant working experience in a busy restaurant
  • Excellent communication and teamwork
  • Proactive and Confident
  • Mature and very presentable
  • Passionate about your work
  • A very high level of professionalism, integrity, attention to details

How to Apply

  • Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
  • State the job you are applying for in the subject line of your application
  • Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
  • Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

