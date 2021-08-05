Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: RECEPTIONIST

NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME

INDUSTRY: HOSPITALITY

JOB LOCATIONS: SOUTH C AND KAREN

Summary

Our client a new Restaurant and a Bakery with Branches in South C and Karen wishes to fill in various positions as below:

Receptionist- 30K Gross Per month

Responsibilities

Greet and welcome customers with a positive, helpful attitude; Assisting customers in finding their way around the restaurant; Answering phones in a professional manner, and routing calls as necessary; Performing ad-hoc administrative duties; Provide excellent customer service to the customers.

Key Competencies

Diploma/Certificate in the relevant field

3 plus years of relevant working experience in a busy restaurant

Excellent communication and teamwork

Proactive and Confident

Mature and very presentable

Passionate about your work

A very high level of professionalism, integrity, attention to details

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV’s quoting relevant skills, qualifications and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com

State the job you are applying for in the subject line of your application

Interviews will be done on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.