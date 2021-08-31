Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia and Kisumu.

We are currently in the process of opening a Level IV facility and therefore looking to fill the following positions with qualified individuals;

RECEPTIONISTS VACANCY NO: OHGL/ADM/RCP/08/010

Overall Responsibility

Receive, assist and direct patient in accessing the appropriate service or health care professional in a courteous, efficient and effective way.

Responsibilities

Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the

Acknowledge patient’s arrival at the desk within 2-3 minutes of

Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up on

Be aware of your surroundings and of patients in the waiting room: be in a position where you are able to note which client has not been served and direct them to the offices they need to

Be aware of which doctors and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived. If the doctor has not arrived, call him/her and inform them they are on duty and clients are waiting for them

Receive and make telephone calls as required. Phone must be answered within 6 rings and no Take messages, ensuring accuracy of detail and prompt appropriate delivery. Be polite



and helpful at all times. If the patient’s behavior becomes unacceptably abusive refer the call to your supervisor. Don’t ever shout or respond in a rude manner to the patient.

Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.

Ensure that all patients’ information is registered onto the computer system promptly and accurately

Qualifications

A diploma course in health records, public relations, communication, business administration or any related course.

Must have strong analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership qualities.

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty and integrity

Good interpersonal skills

Must be Computer literate

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 2 nd September, 2021.

The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “ADMINISTRATOR OHGL/ADM/ADMIN/08/008”

Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted