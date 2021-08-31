Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella. We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia and Kisumu.
We are currently in the process of opening a Level IV facility and therefore looking to fill the following positions with qualified individuals;
RECEPTIONISTS VACANCY NO: OHGL/ADM/RCP/08/010
Overall Responsibility
Receive, assist and direct patient in accessing the appropriate service or health care professional in a courteous, efficient and effective way.
Responsibilities
- Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the
- Acknowledge patient’s arrival at the desk within 2-3 minutes of
- Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up on
- Be aware of your surroundings and of patients in the waiting room: be in a position where you are able to note which client has not been served and direct them to the offices they need to
- Be aware of which doctors and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived. If the doctor has not arrived, call him/her and inform them they are on duty and clients are waiting for them
- Receive and make telephone calls as required. Phone must be answered within 6 rings and no Take messages, ensuring accuracy of detail and prompt appropriate delivery. Be polite
-
- and helpful at all times. If the patient’s behavior becomes unacceptably abusive refer the call to your supervisor. Don’t ever shout or respond in a rude manner to the patient.
- Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.
- Ensure that all patients’ information is registered onto the computer system promptly and accurately
Qualifications
- A diploma course in health records, public relations, communication, business administration or any related course.
- Must have strong analytical and communication skills, excellent leadership qualities.
- Ability to work under minimum supervision
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty and integrity
- Good interpersonal skills
- Must be Computer literate
How to Apply
Interested candidates are requested to email their application letter and detailed curriculum vitae ONLY; including names and contacts of three references to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com on or before 2 nd September, 2021.
The email subject line MUST include position title and Vacancy number being applied for e.g., “ADMINISTRATOR OHGL/ADM/ADMIN/08/008”
Canvassing of any nature will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
