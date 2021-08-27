Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Title: Receptionist – Serviced Apartments,
Industry: Hospitality,
Location: Nairobi, Thika Rd,
Height Twisters Apartments are fully furnished apartments looking to hire an efficient Receptionist tasked with registering guests, managing reservations and providing information about rooms, rates and amenities.
Key Responsibilities
- Assist in bookings and reservations
- Perform all check-in and check-out tasks
- Register guests by collecting necessary information (like contact details and exact dates of their stay)
- Welcome guests upon their arrival and assign rooms
- Provide information about our apartments, available rooms, rates and amenities
- Respond to clients’ complaints in a timely and professional manner
- Liaise with our housekeeping staff to ensure all rooms are clean, tidy and fully-furnished to accommodate guests’ needs
- Confirm group reservations and arrange personalized services for VIP customers
- Upsell additional facilities and services, when appropriate
- Maintain updated records of bookings and payments
- Operate the switchboard
- Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.
- Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area
- Assist guests’ in storing valuables in secure deposit box
- Liaise with other departments of the Apartments
- Handle customers’ payments through M-Pesa, credit cards and other modes of payment which may be communicated from time to time.
NB: Qualified Male candidates are highly encouraged to apply
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Furnished Apartments) to alice@height-twistersapartments.co.ke on or before Wednesday 8th September 2021.
