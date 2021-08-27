Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Title: Receptionist – Serviced Apartments,

Industry: Hospitality,

Location: Nairobi, Thika Rd,

Height Twisters Apartments are fully furnished apartments looking to hire an efficient Receptionist tasked with registering guests, managing reservations and providing information about rooms, rates and amenities.

Key Responsibilities

Assist in bookings and reservations

Perform all check-in and check-out tasks

Register guests by collecting necessary information (like contact details and exact dates of their stay)

Welcome guests upon their arrival and assign rooms

Provide information about our apartments, available rooms, rates and amenities

Respond to clients’ complaints in a timely and professional manner

Liaise with our housekeeping staff to ensure all rooms are clean, tidy and fully-furnished to accommodate guests’ needs

Confirm group reservations and arrange personalized services for VIP customers

Upsell additional facilities and services, when appropriate

Maintain updated records of bookings and payments

Operate the switchboard

Attend to all routes of room bookings, such as online, phone, and in person.

Maintain orderliness and cleanliness at the front area

Assist guests’ in storing valuables in secure deposit box

Liaise with other departments of the Apartments

Handle customers’ payments through M-Pesa, credit cards and other modes of payment which may be communicated from time to time.

NB: Qualified Male candidates are highly encouraged to apply

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Receptionist – Furnished Apartments) to alice@height-twistersapartments.co.ke on or before Wednesday 8th September 2021.