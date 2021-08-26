Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a medical center is currently looking to hire a Medical Receptionist.
Responsibilities
- Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the practice.
- Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.
- Be aware of which doctor and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived.
- Receive and make telephone calls as required.
- Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.
- Scheduling & confirming appointments for procedures, laboratory & imaging tests.
- Maintaining office files and patient records; Developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems.
- Maintain patient/ client confidence and protect operations by keeping information confidential.
- Maintains office supplies inventory by checking stock; anticipating needs; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt.
- Perform duties utilizing specific knowledge of medical terminology and laboratory / imaging procedures.
- Ensure reception area, offices are clean and free from dust, spills, clutter and hazards throughout the day.
- Keep a register of doctors’ who have reported to work against the Duty Rota
Qualifications
- Diploma in Front Office Administration / Nursing
- MUST have at least 2 years’ working experience in customer care or front desk receptionist in a medical facility
- Knowledge of medical terminology and medical office procedures
- Good organizational skills, problem-solving skills and must be able to communicate efficiently with patients and be sensitive to their needs.
- Knowledge of MS Office, electronic health record (EHR) systems
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
