Our client a medical center is currently looking to hire a Medical Receptionist.

Responsibilities

Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the practice.

Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.

Be aware of which doctor and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived.

Receive and make telephone calls as required.

Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.

Scheduling & confirming appointments for procedures, laboratory & imaging tests.

Maintaining office files and patient records; Developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems.

Maintain patient/ client confidence and protect operations by keeping information confidential.

Maintains office supplies inventory by checking stock; anticipating needs; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt.

Perform duties utilizing specific knowledge of medical terminology and laboratory / imaging procedures.

Ensure reception area, offices are clean and free from dust, spills, clutter and hazards throughout the day.

Keep a register of doctors’ who have reported to work against the Duty Rota

Qualifications

Diploma in Front Office Administration / Nursing

MUST have at least 2 years’ working experience in customer care or front desk receptionist in a medical facility

Knowledge of medical terminology and medical office procedures

Good organizational skills, problem-solving skills and must be able to communicate efficiently with patients and be sensitive to their needs.

Knowledge of MS Office, electronic health record (EHR) systems

How To Apply

