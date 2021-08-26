Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our client a medical center is currently looking to hire a Medical Receptionist.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure an effective and efficient reception service is provided to patients and any other visitors to the practice.
  • Deal with all general enquiries, explain procedures and make follow-up appointments.
  • Be aware of which doctor and nurses are currently on duty and whether they have arrived.
  • Receive and make telephone calls as required.
  • Advice patients of relevant charges for relevant medical services, show direction to the next station that the client would wish to be served.
  • Scheduling & confirming appointments for procedures, laboratory & imaging tests.
  • Maintaining office files and patient records; Developing and utilizing filing and retrieval systems.
  • Maintain patient/ client confidence and protect operations by keeping information confidential.
  • Maintains office supplies inventory by checking stock; anticipating needs; placing and expediting orders; verifying receipt.
  • Perform duties utilizing specific knowledge of medical terminology and laboratory / imaging procedures.
  • Ensure reception area, offices are clean and free from dust, spills, clutter and hazards throughout the day.
  • Keep a register of doctors’ who have reported to work against the Duty Rota

Qualifications

  • Diploma in Front Office Administration / Nursing
  • MUST have at least 2 years’ working experience in customer care or front desk receptionist in a medical facility
  • Knowledge of medical terminology and medical office procedures
  • Good organizational skills, problem-solving skills and must be able to communicate efficiently with patients and be sensitive to their needs.
  • Knowledge of MS Office, electronic health record (EHR) systems

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke



