Our client in the manufacturing industry is seeking to recruit an enthusiastic and confident individual with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and MUST be based in Mombasa to fill in the following position.

RECEPTIONIST

Job Summary

Reporting to the Administration Officer, the overall purpose of this role is to provide administrative support in the smooth of the company and office operations by receiving and distributing communications and maintaining high standards of hygiene and facilitate staff achieve their mandate

Main Responsibilities of Job

Deliver and dispatch all correspondences from the office and ensuring that all bills are paid on time;

Assist the Administration Officer in the running of the office by providing support in the managing of office space, maintaining service contracts, and managing office equipment;

Support the Administration Officer in implementing office administrative procedures and policies at the company;

Manage the switchboard services and maintaining the private automatic branch exchange (PABX) system

Managing incoming mail and parcels by maintaining a mail log and by distributing/filing all incoming mail.

Maintaining the tidiness and neatness of the front office and maintaining a safe and clean reception area

Key Skills and Qualifications:

Diploma in Secretarial Studies, Office Management and Administration / or any other related field from a recognized institution

Must have at least three (3) years proven work experience in a fast-paced environment

Should be computer literate and familiar with MS Office packages

Must have good communication skills

Should have good interpersonal skills

Must have good organizational skills

Must have the ability to work under pressure

Should have good team-building skills

Must have good problem-solving skills

How To Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruitment@ke.gt.com by Tuesday, 7th September 2021 stating the subject heading “RECEPTIONIST” clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.