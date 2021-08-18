Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Receptionist III

JG “H”/ CASB 11

Duties and Responsibilities:

Compiling daily records of visitors; providing relevant information to visitors; responding to visitors’ queries; recording visitor’s personal details; receiving, guiding and directing visitors to designated offices and areas; and issuing visitor’s passes.

Requirements for Appointment.

Diploma in Customer Service, Public Relations, Hospitality Management, International Relations and Diplomacy, Communication Management, Event Management, Front Office or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Proficiency in computer application skills; and

Demonstrated integrity and professional competence

How To Apply

Persons interested in filling the above positions should submit applications accompanied by copies of curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, a copy of National Identity card or passport and any other supporting documents to the office of the Clerk not later than Monday, 6th September. 2021. at 5.00 P.M.

Note: With regard to Chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants are required to obtain and submit copies of the following certificates that should be authentic and up to date:

Clearance certificate from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Clearance certificate from Credit Reference Bureau.

Tax Compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Certificate of good Conduct from the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board.

The Applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary

County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Meru.

P.O Box 3-60200

MERU.

Or be delivered by hand to the office of the County Assembly Clerk within the County Assembly premises.