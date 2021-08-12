Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 12, 2021 – The police officers who murdered the two Kianjokoma brothers in cold blood are in deep trouble after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i personally took over the case.

He took over the case after meeting the victims’ family in Embu County yesterday together with Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, and senior security officials.

The brothers Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura died mysteriously hours after they were apprehended by the police.

Speaking to the press, the CS stated that he had assured the family that he had received a preliminary report of the case and would follow up once a conclusive one is availed.

“I was briefed on the case and I am looking into the report. I do not want to say what we shall do not to preempt but we shall follow the law.”

“I promised the father we will do all we can to get justice and follow the direction the report will point us to,” Matiang’i.

The CS also prayed for the family before he travelled back to Nairobi from Embu.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit at the National Police Service (IAU) are currently investigating the matter which grabbed headlines.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the two were beaten up by the police before their bodies were dumped near their home. The two brothers had been reportedly arrested for flouting curfew rules.

“Police officers at the station, however, alleged that the duo jumped out of the moving vehicle while attempting to escape.

The Kenyan DAILY POST