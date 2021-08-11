Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – A flamboyant young man, who is said to be a banker by profession, has caused a massive commotion on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend in style.

The romantic man hired a chopper and flew to a secluded place where he removed a ring after landing and proposed to his chocolate-skinned girlfriend.

The lucky lady shed tears of joy following the memorable surprise and accepted the marriage proposal.

The viral photos have elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many predicting that the relationship will end in tears since Sharon Mundia’s husband pulled the same stunt 5 years ago, only for their hyped affair to end in tears.

“Always ends in tears. But let me keep it to myself,” Mutai reacted.

“This is the lowest bar you’ve set for yourself, if you didn’t have money for that chopper, that chocolate, that dinner will she still marry you? I highly doubt. This is starting marriage life on the wrong footing,” another Twitter user reacted.

Here are photos and reactions from Netizens.

Reactions.

