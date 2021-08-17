Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals are at a crossroad over the plan to back former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with Musalia Mudavadi’s allies strongly opposing the proposal.

Mudavadi’s allies are concerned that Raila may not choose him as his running mate if OKA throws its weight behind the ODM leader.

According to Mudavadi’s allies, either KANU’s Gideon Moi or Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka would be chosen as Raila’s deputy.

Musyoka is in a pole position to be Raila’s running mate for the third time, after supporting him in 2013 and 2017, owing to regional balance.

Mudavadi’s allies fear that Raila would ask Mudavadi to step down for Musyoka, who hails from the Eastern region.

Although Mudavadi was Raila’s running mate in the controversial 2007 General Election, his confidants stated that in 2022, having a candidate and a running mate from the same region would dent their hope of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Raila and Mudavadi come from the Nyanza-Western region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST