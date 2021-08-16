Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna is no longer a member of the Thirdway Alliance Party.

This is after he officially announced his resignation from the Opposition party to focus on his future.

The Canadian-based lawyer had written to the party’s Secretary-General on August 12, tendering his resignation from the political outfit.

He also asked the party to remove his name from its membership list and communicate the same to the Registrar of Political Parties.

“This is to advise you that effective immediately, I have resigned as a member of the Thirdway Alliance Kenya party,” the letter read in part.

Miguna thanked Miruru Waweru, the national chairman, Agnes Mwikali, the deputy party leader, and other party leaders for their support and commitments to good governance.

He also dismissed claims of joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Jubilee, Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya, or KANU.

Miguna claimed the outfits masqueraded as parties and that their operations were not based on a progressive ideology and genuine commitment for transformation.

In January 2021, Thirdway Alliance formally presented Miguna Miguna as their nominee for the Nairobi gubernatorial by-elections.

He was to run alongside Angela Mwikali, who would be his deputy.

This was the second time he was nominated by the party for the seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST