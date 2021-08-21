Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is contemplating moving to the Supreme Court to challenge yesterday’s Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the High Court verdict rendering Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as null and void.

Speaking yesterday after the court verdict, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto stated that the Attorney General’s office was considering moving to the Supreme Court to challenge yesterday’s ruling that stopped the BBI reggae.

However, he said the decision to move to the superior court will be made after they deliberate on the full judgment.

The attorney faulted the Appellate court’s decision to uphold the ruling issued by the High Court declaring the BBI null and void.

Siaya Senator, James Orengo, also played coy with filing an appeal at the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome.

Orengo represented the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, and the BBI Secretariat.

The Senate Minority Leader weighed in on Raila’s statement clarifying that the former Prime Minister had alluded to salvaging the BBI through other undisclosed forums.

“In his statement, he spoke about the discussion going on. The next move may be proceeding to another forum,” Orengo stated.

On Wednesday, Raila stated that they would not appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court and instead his party would focus on the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST