Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Raila Odinga’s aide, Silas Jakakimba, has flaunted his new catch, years after parting ways with his wife over infidelity.

The polished lawyer posted a photo goofing around with his new girlfriend, whose identity is yet to be established.

They were pictured unwinding in a lavish hotel while looking like a match made in heaven.

They were all smiles as they posed for the camera and if the photo that he shared is anything to go by, he might have found the perfect replacement after a messy divorce with his wife, Lynnette Otieno.

Jakakimba divorced his wife four years ago when he discovered that she was having an affair with an aging senior Government official identified as Sam Obudo.

He once busted the aging sponsor and his wife in a hotel having ‘fun’.

Here’s a photo of his new catch.

