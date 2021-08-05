Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is expected to hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa regarding next year’s General Election.

This was revealed by Jubilee Vice Chairperson David Murathe during a meeting with Murang’a youth that was also attended by Raila.

Even though details of the planned Raila-Uhuru meeting remain scanty, sources intimated that it is about the 2022 General Election.

“I am always attacked and even labelled as the face of impunity in the Jubilee Party, but I am telling you that there will be a new political formation,” said Murathe.

“Yesterday (Tuesday), NASA died after three parties pulled out. From now henceforth, we want to come together and form a new coalition and we need young people,” he added.

Murathe was confident that a coalition between Jubilee and ODM would produce the fifth president of Kenya.

This comes barely two days after Uhuru humiliated his Deputy, William Ruto, where he blocked him from flying out of the country to meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on allegations that he didn’t get clearance from State House.

The president has been staying in Mombasa since he jetted back to the Country from the UK.

The Kenyan DAILY POST