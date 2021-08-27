Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a proud grandfather after his son Junior and his wife welcomed a newborn son on Tuesday this week, during Mama Ida Odinga’s 71st birthday.

Speaking during an interview on Friday morning, Raila revealed that his newborn grandson has been named after his father Jaramogi Oginga.

“Huu mjukuu ameitwa Jaramogi Oginga, lakini yeye pia ni mjukuu wa mlima huko. Kijani wangu Junior ameoa huko mlima upande wa Murang’a,” he said.

Raila Junior’s son was born on August 24.

Following his birth, Raila Junior showered praises to his wife for giving his mother the best birthday gift.

“She gave my mum @IdaOdinga the best birthday present in the world @yvejr1 thank you God bless you. Love you so much!” Raila Junior posted.

