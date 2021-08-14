Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies have called for the ouster of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, ahead of the 2022 election.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmakers led by Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, said they had no faith in Chebukati after he presided over the bungled 2017 polls.

While speaking during the funeral of Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’s father on Friday, Wanga said she would seek advice from her colleagues to hunt a ‘solution’ at the electoral body.

“Chebukati presided over a presidential election that was nullified by the Supreme Court. It was the first presidential poll to be overturned in Africa.

“Chebukati is still at the helm of the electoral agency.

“We cannot allow this country to be plunged into chaos because of polls not properly conducted,” Wanga said.

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, echoed Wanga’s sentiments, saying Chebukati must be removed from office before 2022.

“Chebukati must be removed from IEBC as soon as possible.

“When you eat with the devil in the dark you must use a long fork,” Owino wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

