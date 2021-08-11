Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka are not on good terms, going by what happened in State House, Mombasa, when they met with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

Uhuru had invited Raila, Kalonzo, Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya Party Leader, Moses Wetangula, KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to discuss issues among them, how to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video clip that has since emerged from the Mombasa meeting, Raila is seen snubbing Kalonzo during the handshake session as Uhuru watched helplessly.

Further, Raila avoided eye contact with the Wiper Democratic Movement party boss, a clear sign that all is not well between the two political heavyweights, who have had an on-and-off relationship.

The Mombasa meeting comes against the backdrop of a toxic political relationship between Raila and Kalonzo that culminated in the dissolution of the National Super Alliance (NASA).

Before NASA was dissolved, Raila and Kalonzo had engaged in endless accusations and counter-accusations over Political Parties Funds

Eventually, ODM ceded ground and decided to share the millions of shillings with former NASA coalition partners.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga snubbing Kalonzo in front of Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST