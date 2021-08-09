Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed the reason why he believes President Uhuru Kenyatta may not endorse his presidency in 2022.

Though Raila is yet to declare his interest in the presidency in 2022, his close aides say the 76-year-old is still in the race.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has been hoping that Uhuru, who is his former political foe turned friend, will support his bid in 2022.

However, in an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, Raila revealed why Uhuru might not support him in 2022.

Raila said it was highly unlikely for Uhuru to support him since Raila was Uhuru’s main competitor in the 2013 and 2017 Elections.

“President Kenyatta hasn’t said he will endorse anyone.

“I also do not want to be endorsed by anybody. I competed with Uhuru, so how will he endorse me?” Raila Odinga asked

The Kenyan DAILY POST