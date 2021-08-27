Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took his presidential campaigns to Mt Kenya on Friday, where he appeared in a long interview with Kameme TV, Kameme FM, Inooro and Gukena FM stations.

During the 2 hour interview at his Karen home, Raila revealed why he is confident of winning the Mt Kenya vote during the 2022 presidential election.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, said Mt Kenya is like his second home and dismissed claims that he is hated by the Mt Kenya electorate.

He said the claims that he is hated in Mt Kenya is propaganda that started in the 1980s by late former President Moi’s regime when he was arrested for trying to overthrow the government in 1982.

“I have never wronged the region, it is the propagations which started during the Nyayo-era when I went against the regime.

“They started spreading propaganda that I was a dangerous person,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST