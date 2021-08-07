Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has sent indications that he will be vying for the presidency in 2022.

For the last 4 years, the former Premier has been mute about his presidential bid, but on Friday, he hinted that he is in the presidential race in 2022.

In a video that has since gone viral, Raila revealed that he is determined to help President Uhuru deliver on his development agenda ahead of and after 2022.

Raila said his focus is to empower the youths who form are the majority of the country’s population, asserting that the empowerment of the juvenile generation is a creation of wealth for the entire country.

“We are determined to deliver this Nation and we are going to begin by empowering our youth who form 75% of our population.

“My brother Uhuru Kenyatta and I are going to work together going forward because we believe the problems of this country are solvable,” he said.

