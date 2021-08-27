Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – With the 2022 general elections fast approaching, the political campaigns are getting heated already, with aspirants preparing to vie for different seats.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the two horses contesting for the presidency since others are mules.

Raila, nicknamed the enigma of Kenya politics, enjoys support from the Coastal counties, former Nyanza province, Western and Nairobi. For DP Ruto, his major backyard is Rift Valley and parts of the Mount Kenya region.

However, with no popular politician from Mt Kenya contesting for the top seat, both Ruto and Raila Odinga have pitched camp in the vote-rich region to endear themselves to the masses.

Speaking to Kameme TV on Friday, Raila hinted that he may pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region to bolster his chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

He also said Mt Kenya is like his second home since he used to stay in Murang’a for weeks with the late Kiharu MP Kenneth Matiba during the fight for the second liberation.

