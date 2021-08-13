Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has surprised many Kenyans after he referred to low cadre Kenyans as garbage (Takataka).

Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, made the comments on Thursday when he addressed a section of Mt Kenya business community members at the home of late Kiambu businessman, Nginyo Kariuki.

“We have a bigger agenda. There must be a concise, well-thought-out plan of rebuilding the economy, and not economic models largely anchored on sloganeering. This hoodwinking is takataka,” Raila said.

Deputy President William Ruto’s online soldiers were quick to comment on Raila Odinga’s derogatory remarks with many castigating him for failing to respect low-class Kenyans.

One of those who reacted to Raila’s unfortunate choice of words is renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi who said it is wrong for Raila Odinga to use such unkind words to suffering Kenyans.

“How can the basic needs of the poor man/women be “TAKATAKA”,” Ahmednasir posted on his Twitter page.

