Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has met former National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, hours after they formally exited from the outfit.

On Tuesday morning, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement boss, Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, signed an agreement that officially announced the death of the NASA coalition

“NASA had reached an end today through a trust deficit. It is now part of our history. Having removed the clutches of NASA in our hands, we can now engage and actualise the One Kenya Alliance.” Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator said.

But hours after the dissolution of the once behemoth coalition, Raila and Mudavadi met at a function in Murang’a county.

The two leaders met during the burial of the mother of former CMC boss Joel Kibe, which was taking place at their home in Kenol, Murang’a County.

“Kabati, Kandara Constituency, Muranga County during the burial of Nancy Muthoni Kibe, mother to businessman Joel Kibe.

“In attendance: Kandara MP Hon. Alice Muthoni Wahome, Gatundu South Hon Moses Kuria, Gatanga Edward Muriu, Raila Odinga, Hon Musalia W Mudavadi, Speaker JB Muturi, Hon. Sabina Wanjiru wa Chege, DG Kananu, Sen Sakaja Johnson, David Murathe amongst other leaders.

“May Mama Nancy Muthoni Kibe Rest in Eternal Peace,” Ruto Mashinani Facebook wrote.

