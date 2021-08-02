Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the de facto deputy president of Kenya, going by a picture shared by former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Itumbi, who is currently the blogger of ‘Hustler Nation’, posted a photo of Raila with full trappings of power including a high-end government vehicle.

Raila used the government vehicle on Sunday when visiting Migori County to drum up support for his presidential bid in 2022.

Raila was heartily welcomed on Sunday afternoon by locals who could not help chanting his name as he alighted from a government vehicle despite being a common man (Raiyaa).

“Glad to host PM Raila Odinga and H.E Wycliffe Oparanya for lunch in Migori. Karibu Migori Baba,”Suna East MP Junet Mohamed who was his host wrote.

Here is the photo of Raila Odinga using a government vehicle registered GKB 499W.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.