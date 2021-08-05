Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman David Murathe has endorsed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022, saying he is the right man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking when he led a group of youths from Murang’a County in meeting Raila Odinga at a Nairobi Hotel on Wednesday, Murathe said Jakom had suffered enough for this country and he deserves the presidency in 2022.

Murathe said Raila will be president whether the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will pass or not.

“We want to ensure ‘Jakom’ is president with or without BBI,”’ Murathe said.

Murathe, who is also a former Gatanga MP, further revealed that Mr. Odinga was on his way to Mombasa to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta for coalition talks.

Uhuru and Raila are expected to form a formidable coalition that will vanquish Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST