Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, has dismissed claims by a section of Mt Kenya leaders, saying that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is unsellable in the vote-rich region.

In an interview with one of the local publications on Monday, Murathe, who is a one-time Gatanga MP, said the narrative is peddled by Deputy President William Ruto’s lieutenants who are riding on the perceived “Railaphobia” to swing the 2022 general election in their favour.

“We know that it was difficult to sell Raila in Mount Kenya during the past elections. But this time around, we are determined to break the jinx,” Murathe said.

Murathe said Raila Odinga will conduct a series of rallies in Mt Kenya in the coming days and he will prove to the liars that he is ready and able to ‘climb the mountain’

Murathe is among Central Kenya leaders who are campaigning for Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also wants Raila Odinga to succeed him in 2022.

