Friday, August 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be leaving nothing to chance ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Ruto, 54, has indicated that he will vie for the top seat using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and is using the Hustler narrative to endear himself to the masses.

The man from Sugoi has been crisscrossing the country selling his candidature, and according to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, the second in command will this weekend host Nyanza region leaders at his Karen home.

“DP @WilliamsRuto will host Economic Negotiations with Leaders drawn from Nyanza this weekend,” Itumbi said.

Nyanza is a political bedroom of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and it seems the DP is making inroads in a region perceived to be Jakom’s bedroom.

Raila Odinga, 76, is yet to declare his presidential bid in 2022 but his insiders say he is in the race and it is just a matter of time before he makes the announcement.

