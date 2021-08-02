Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Kiminini MP, Dr. Chris Wamalwa, has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for planning to vie for the presidency for the 5th time in 2022.

Raila, 76, has unsuccessfully vied for the top seat four times and according to Wamalwa, Raila should not attempt to vie for the fifth time because he will not succeed.

“You can be a striker but cannot score goals. Badala ya kufunga bao unafunga nje”, Wamalwa slammed ‘Baba’.

This comes a few days after political parties forming the National Super Alliance (NASA) agreed to dissolve the coalition and form One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

A meeting between the affiliated parties is expected to be held in the coming few days to determine OKA’s flag bearer.

Wiper Party, Amani National Congress (ANC), and Wetangula’s FORD-Kenya Party are among the parties forming the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

KANU’s membership in OKA is still uncertain as party Secretary-General, Nick Salat, claims that they won’t exit the Jubilee Party just yet.

Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi are keen on running for the presidency.

ODM lieutenants have also maintained that Raila Odinga must vie for the presidency in 2022 since he has support across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST