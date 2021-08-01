Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 1, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will have a herculean task of selling Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to the Mt Kenya electorate going by his earlier statement about Jakom.

In 2013 and 2017, Uhuru, who was the Mt Kenya kingpin, was using hate epithets to despise the former Premier who was his formidable rival.

During that time, Uhuru used derogatory names and issued a warning to residents about Raila.

In addition to that, the son of Jomo labeled Raila a lunatic, a beast, and a witch doctor.

The Head of State warned residents of what would happen if Raila was elected president.

Residents were warned that a government led by Raila would force them to work as beggars sweeping roads and performing other humiliating tasks.

As a result, residents would always vote against Raila, fearful of what might happen if he gained power.

Now, with all that planted in Kikuyus’ brains, Uhuru will have a difficult time convincing Kikuyus that Raila is a good person in 2022.

