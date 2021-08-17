Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled when attending a meeting in Nakuru County today.

In a video that has gone viral, angry youths from the populous county were heard booing Raila as his motorcade snaked through Nakuru town.

The residents, who were seen chanting Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chants, made it clear that the region is a Hustler Nation’s political bedroom.

Raila‘s aides were forced to speed off the motorcade to stop the former Prime Minister from being embarrassed further.

As things stand, DP Ruto is the man to beat during the upcoming general election and President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, who have ganged up against Ruto, have a herculean task of convincing the masses to support another candidate other than the second in command.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga being embarrassed badly in Nakuru town.

