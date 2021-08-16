Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has become the first senior Kenyan politician to congratulate Zambia’s President-elect, Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema defeated his main rival, the outgoing President Edgar Lungu, by more than a million votes.

It was Hichilema’s sixth attempt at winning the presidency.

In a statement on Monday, Raila congratulated Hichilema for the decisive victory in the presidential election.

“Amidst an unprecedented public health challenge, the Zambian people have made Africa proud for conducting a successful election,” he said.

“A free, fair, credible, and verifiable election always certainly returns the will of the people.”

The former Prime Minister said it was his hope that the election strengthens the democratic life of Zambia.

“….and that it brings more prosperity to the people and reminds fellow Africans elsewhere that nothing is impossible. I wish you the best of luck in the days and years ahead,” he said.

In its final tally, the electoral commission said Hichilema had secured 2,810,777 votes against Lungu’s 1,814,201 votes.

