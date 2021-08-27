Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has criticized the Court of Appeal judgment declaring the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional and illegal.

Speaking during an interview earlier today, Raila argued that part of the judgment issued by the seven-judge bench contravened the Constitution and that those areas required the interpretation of a higher court.

He added that if the ruling was left unquestioned, changing the Constitution would be an uphill task for Kenyans in the future that is why his team and that of the president have decided to appeal the BBI ruling to the Supreme Court.

He noted that despite he and Uhuru not willing to challenge the decision, his colleagues were free to pursue the matter.

“Even though President Uhuru and I don’t agree with the court’s decision, we respect it so we would not like to take the case forward to the Supreme Court, but anyone else is free to do so. When the time is right, we will come back to it.”

“As I have said, there are areas where the ruling contravened the constitution, we say that if the ruling is left as it is, it’s going to be hard for Kenyans to change the Constitution,” Raila stated.

The ODM party leader stated that they have drifted their focus towards the next course in the 2022 General Election, but affirmed that they would resume discussions on BBI at a later date.

Raila, in an earlier statement, had affirmed that he wouldn’t challenge the decision made by the Appellate Court.

