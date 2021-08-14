Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 14, 2021 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has assured his followers that he has devised a way to win over the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Moses Kajwang’s father, David Ajwang, in Homa Bay County, Raila said he would win the Mt Kenya votes.

He admitted that Mt Kenya has always been one of his stumbling blocks in his presidential ambitions, but this time around, he has changed his campaign strategy to secure the support of the region.

His strategy tactics, he added, would enable him to ‘climb the mountain’ after appeasing the residents.

“I have looked ahead and seen where we all should go. I hope you too have seen this. Kumekucha (It has dawned) and I hope you have seen this too,” Odinga told the mourners.

“I have seen the point of entry to the mountain, though some people still object this,” Raila stated in his native Dholuo dialect.

The former PM expressed optimism that his new strategy would help him counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta settled on him as his 2022 successor.

On Thursday, Raila met Mt Kenya businessmen in Kiambu County and there are plans to hold talks with Kikuyu Council of Elders and over 100 Luo elders in Nyeri on August 28.

