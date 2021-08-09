Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has admitted to meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta secretly at his private home in Nyali, Mombasa.

Speaking at the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Memorial Cathedral service in Mombasa yesterday, Raila, however, declined to divulge further details of the meeting, saying the talks were personal and there was nothing much to announce.

He said his closeness with President Uhuru should not be misinterpreted.

“Ndio, tulikutana na Rais Uhuru Kenyatta hapa Mombasa na Kama tumekutana na Rais na tuna mambo ya kutangaza tungetangaza. Tulikutana na tukapiga gumzo, (its true I met the president, and we had talks. If we had something to announce we would have done so),” said Raila.

This comes even as it emerged that Uhuru had also met with other party leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Alfred Mutua (Machakos Governor) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni Governor) ostensibly to prevail upon them to support Raila’s presidential candidature in next year’s election.

Sources say there are plans to unveil a grand coalition in October.

Uhuru is said to have prevailed upon Kalonzo to back Raila but was told to ensure he ups his game first.

Raila is set to face Deputy President William Ruto in his last stab at the presidency come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST