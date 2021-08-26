Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has maintained that he is still in the 2022 Presidential race, despite his close association with ODM Leader Raila Odinga over the recent past.

However, he did not rule out supporting Raila in next year’s polls, a move that may be detrimental to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is also eying the presidency come 2022.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Mutua noted that the possibility of him working with Raila will depend on which side of the political divide he is in.

He noted that there is a need for young politicians to work with veterans in order to foster continuity in the political scene.

“What this country needs is a good leader; I am still running for president.”

“On working together, we have to figure out in what coalition does Raila fall and where do I fall because this county needs to have new leaders; fresh faces out there.”

“We need to be cognizant of the fact that we need a combination of older citizens and leaders with younger vibrant leaders who will take us forward because the button has to be handed over,” he said.

Mutua has been among the leaders who have been accompanying Raila for his events across the country.

He accompanied Raila to Murang’a for an event celebrating Skiza Tunes payment increase before tagging along with the ODM leader when he went to Tigoni for an event.

Over the past weekend, he met the Odingas at their home and had breakfast, after which the former Premier joined him at his birthday party later in the day.

