Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has revealed what transpired behind the scenes, leading to the dismissal of a presidential petition filed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 2013 challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mutunga insinuated that had they been accorded enough time to scrutinize election results from all the polling stations, maybe the ruling would have been different.

He noted that the Supreme Court upheld Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory because the court was unable to scrutinize results from all the polling stations.

He blamed the inability to go through all the results from the polling stations on the lengthy procedure that would have been required and time constraints.

“We wanted results from all the 33,400 polling stations scrutinized, for us to get a clear picture of whether there were malpractices and so forth,” Mutunga stated.

The scrutiny of the polling stations would reveal to the court whether or not there was malpractice in the elections.

He concluded by saying that unfortunately, the process wasn’t completed, and thus they couldn’t use that evidence to overturn Uhuru’s victory.

At the same time, Mutunga regretted the attacks directed at him by a section of Kenyans, who thought that the final decision on the petition was solely his.

“Some Kenyans think I am the one who decided the ruling and not the other six judges. A section of the CORD fraternity has never forgiven me,” he stated.

