Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – Yesterday, Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, and his beautiful wife Yvonne Wambui, were blessed with a newborn child on Mama Ida Odinga’s birthday.

Raila Junior took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Wambui for giving birth on his mother’s birthday.

Junior said that Wambui gave his mother the best present in the world on her birthday and professed his love for her.

“She gave my mum, Ida Odinga, the best birthday present in the world. Thank you and God bless you. I love you so much,” Raila Jr. tweeted and shared a photo of their newborn baby.

Ida Odinga turned 71-years-old yesterday and it’s a double blessing to welcome a grandchild on her birthday.

Raila Junior also has a reason to be happy since they had struggled with childlessness for close to 5 years before God blessed them with their firstborn son.

“We had been married for a long time and we weren’t able to get a child in the very first years.

“We struggled for a very long time for about four, five years and eventually God blessed us with our firstborn, a son,” he revealed in an interview.

Raila Junior is now a father of two.

