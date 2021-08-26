Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 26, 2021 – A meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga, and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders failed to materialize yesterday following the absence of the former Prime Minister who was outside the country.

The meeting had been scheduled after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) verdict at the Court of Appeal to take stock of the ruling, its repercussions and way forward.

OKA leaders, namely Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya were to report on whether they had agreed to work with Raila.

Speaking yesterday, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr and a close ally of Kalonzo said that the meeting was rescheduled since some of the leaders were away on personal and official duties.

“The meeting was rescheduled since Raila is still away. A new date will be fixed soon.”

“The BBI will feature prominently amongst other pertinent issues,” said Kilonzo Jr.

However, sources intimated that the leaders are not keen on having the next meeting since they feel they are being depicted as people without an agenda and direction.

The source disclosed that the leaders feel that they are seen as a not formidable political force and that they are only waiting for endorsement to take on Deputy President William Ruto.

“Some of the OKA leaders feel that they are being slighted and taken as people without any political weight.”

“Some of them are not keen on attending the next meeting,” said the source.

Their fears follow a meeting they had in Mombasa where Uhuru categorically told OKA leaders to support Raila since they cannot beat Deputy President William Ruto on their own.

