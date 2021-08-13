Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has welcomed President Uhuru’s move to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the presidency, saying he is more than ready to face off with him for an ODM ticket.

Speaking in Ngong yesterday, Wanjigi, who recently joined the race to battle for ODM presidential ticket, expressed optimism that he can easily defeat Raila Odinga at the party’s primaries.

“I have heard rumors from the media that President Uhuru is supporting a Raila presidency, I welcome the move.

“The president should join ODM and campaign for Raila,” Wanjigi said.

This week, Uhuru held a three-hour meeting with Opposition chiefs at State House, Mombasa where he officially settled on Raila as his successor.

He reportedly asked the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders to drop their 2022 presidential ambitions and back his handshake partner for the top seat, saying it is only Raila who can beat Deputy President William Ruto.

At the same time, Wanjigi strongly condemned former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale’s recent claim that ODM lacks democracy, arguing that ODM is the only political party founded and run based on democracy, compared to other political parties in the country.

“If he will vie for the ODM ticket I will defeat him in the party nominations.

“ODM is a party to watch because I am certain that ODM will conduct free and fair nominations and allow justice to prevail,” Wanjigi added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST