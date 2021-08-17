Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – It seems President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Mt. Kenya have given up on his choice for his successor come 2022.

According to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, a runoff is inevitable as former Prime Minister Raila does not have what it takes to beat Deputy President William Ruto in one round.

She pleaded with Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya to join forces in support of Raila Odinga, otherwise, Ruto will beat them flat if they allow for elections to go for the re-off as a result of them not joining forces against the DP in the first round.

In the same breath, Waiguru hoped the country does not get to a run-off as conducting a presidential election re-run is an expensive affair.

“It is very possible that we could end up in a run-off if we do not do our mathematics correctly.”

“Therefore, the determining team (in case of a presidential election re-run) will be the third team.”

“It will determine who is going to become president. Depending on whether they back A or B,” Anne Waiguru said.

The prediction by Anne Waiguru comes amid a tough stand by Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, who have refused to support Raila Odinga for the presidency even after being asked to do so by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After the meeting at State House Mombasa last week, it emerged that President Uhuru persuaded the trio to back Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

However, the two have refused to blink, insisting that they will be in the presidential race.

