Friday, August 20, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga cancelled a political gathering slated for today in Kakamega County.

This comes after meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Mombasa, where they discussed among other issues, the spiraling Covid-19 cases.

The president went ahead to ban all political gatherings, which are considered the super-spreaders of the virus, for 60 days.

Speaking in Homa Bay County yesterday, Raila told the ODM delegates that he had a meeting with Uhuru and experts in the medical field who informed them of the dire situation Covid-19 has put the country in.

Odinga stated that following the information he received from the experts, they resolved to cancel all public gatherings to avoid spreading the disease which has affected 224,400 people in the country since the first case was recorded in 2020.

“We held a meeting with experts yesterday in Mombasa and they informed us of the problem that Covid-19 has created in our country and that is why we decided to extend the containment measures,” Odinga stated.

“But this meeting was already planned and major preparations had been made and it was difficult for us to just decide to postpone it but we decided to postpone all the other meetings starting with Kakamenga tomorrow,” he continued.

Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, also addressed the decision by ODM to cancel all meetings that the party was to hold gatherings in Kakamega, Mombasa, and Garissa, noting that a later date will be announced.

